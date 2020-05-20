School: Elida

Future plans: To attend the University of Cincinnati majoring in Political Science and International Affairs.

Accomplishments: She received the Scott Graham Harmon Scholarship and OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award.

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, tennis, swim, track, band, chamber choir, musical theatre, youth group, 4-H, Lifeliners, Grit9, and Latin club.

Favorite quote: "You can't stop the waves, but you can learn to surf."

Favorite memory: Making TikToks during class.

Advice to future generations: Have fun and make it count!

Parents' names: Nikki and Jason Bowers