Bowers, Riley

School: Elida High School

Future plans: Biology/Veterinary medicine BGSU

Accomplishments: Member of the Elida Cheer Competition Team who won 1st place at the Allen County Fair

Extracurriculars: Varsity Football,Basketball & competition Cheerleader,Womens choir,Latin Club & EHS AP Club

Favorite quote: Everything Happens For A Reason

Favorite memory: All school memories with friends

Advice to future generations: Have fun & enjoy things while you can. It may be the last time you experience it without knowing it at the time.

Parents' names: Shawn & Missy Bowers