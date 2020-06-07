Bowers, Riley

School: Elida High School
Future plans: Biology/Veterinary medicine BGSU
Accomplishments: Member of the Elida Cheer Competition Team who won 1st place at the Allen County Fair
Extracurriculars: Varsity Football,Basketball & competition Cheerleader,Womens choir,Latin Club & EHS AP Club
Favorite quote: Everything Happens For A Reason
Favorite memory: All school memories with friends
Advice to future generations: Have fun & enjoy things while you can. It may be the last time you experience it without knowing it at the time.
Parents' names: Shawn & Missy Bowers