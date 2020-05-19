School: Leipsic High School

Future plans: Mitchell will be entering the workforce in a trade skill field.

Accomplishments: VoAg Course Completer Completer of the LHS Work Study Program NFHS Award of Excellence for Exemplary, Ethics and Integrity

Extracurriculars: 4 year member of LHS Boys Basketball 4 year member of LHS Baseball 5 year member of FFA

Favorite quote: Stay Humble and Kind

Favorite memory: Playing in Regional Finals for baseball.

Advice to future generations: Live life with no regrets.

Parents' names: Rick and Christa Lammers