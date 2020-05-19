Schwartz, Hailey

School: Spencerville High School and Rhodes State College
Future plans: She is attending Morehead State University majoring in Elementary Education and Learning and Behavioral Disabilities.
Accomplishments: She has earned an Associates of Science degree from Rhodes State College while in High School. Becoming a Morehead State All Girl Cheerleader for the 2020-21 Season.
Extracurriculars: She has been an All Star Cheerleader for the past 11 years where her and her team have earned a bid to the Super Bowl of cheerleading, Cheerleading Worlds at ESPN for the past 5 years. This past season her team Legacy Extreme Boomslang out of Miamisburg, Ohio received the highest of accomplishments a full paid bid to Cheerleading Worlds but unfortunately this season was cut short.
Favorite quote: Everything happens for a reason!
Favorite memory: Making it to day 2 Finals at Cheerleading Worlds last year and finishing 9th in the World.
Advice to future generations: DO NOT TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED!
Parents' names: Jay an Jennifer Schwartz