School: Miami University
Future plans: I will be attending Miami University majoring in Biology with a co-major in Premedical Studies. I am also in the Premedical Scholars Program and hope to pursue a medical degree in the future.
Accomplishments: - Valedictorian of Shawnee High School's Class of 2020 - Highest Honors every quarter of high school - Shawnee High School Citizenship Award - Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award - Optimist International Award - Optimist International Essay Contest Winner at local and district levels - 2019 WBL High School Girls Soccer Champion - OAASFEP Scholarship Winner - Honors Diploma - Presidents Educational Excellence Award
Extracurriculars: - President of National Honor Society - Lima Area Youth Orchestra Violinist - Shawnee High School Chamber Choir - Spanish Club - Octagon Club - Fellowship of Christian Athletes Student Leader - Tribe Tutor - Maplewood Tutor - Science Olympiad - Bib Brothers Big Sisters - St. Rita's Volunteer (160+ hours)
Favorite quote: "Life is like the ocean. It can be calm and still or rough and rigid but in the end it is always beautiful."
Favorite memory: This past fall, the Shawnee High School Girls Soccer Team won the Western Buckeye League title for the first time in nine years. As a Varsity player, I was fortunate enough to share in such an accomplishment and achieve such a goal with a sisterhood of girls that I've grown to love and cherish over the past four years.
Advice to future generations: Learn from the past, cherish the present, and look to the future, and while you do all that, never stop smiling.
Parents' names: Mary and Emad Shenouda