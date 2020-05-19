School: Elida High School
Future plans: Alyssa will be attending the university of North Texas. She will be majoring in biochemistry and minoring in biology. She hopes to go onto medical school and specialize in either emergency room medicine or neurosurgery.
Accomplishments: Shinn Family Memorial Scholarship, Elida Education Foundation Scholarship, Elida Breakfast Club Scholarship, UNT President’s Scholarship, Salutatorian, Outstanding Musician, 4 Year Honor E recipient, Silver Maxima Cum Laude on the National Latin Exam, Maxima Cum Laude on the National Latin Exam, Magna Cum Laude on the National Latin Exam, Varsity letter for swim.
Extracurriculars: EHS theatre, District 3 Honors choir, chamber choir, women’s chorus, Latin club, Class Vice President, National Honors Society, Quiz Bowl, Swim Team, Good Vibes Club, Student Council President.
Favorite quote: “The noblest art is that of making others happy.” -P.T. Barnum
Favorite memory: As a general memory, Elida’s theatre department has had such an impact on me. Performing for a theatre program as good as Elida’s was an honor, and I have made so many good memories in Elida High School’s auditorium over the last four years.
Advice to future generations: Don’t ever be too embarrassed to do something you enjoy. Ill-spirited people will always find a way to make fun of you, so you might as well do what you love and not care what other people think!
Parents' names: Daniel and Melanie Stiles