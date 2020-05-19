School: LCC and Apollo Career Center
Future plans: Hailey will be pursuing her nursing degree along with an EMS degree at Rhodes State College and then will transfer to The Ohio State University to continue to get her bachelors in nursing and eventually getting her Nurse Practitioner specializing in OB/GYN.
Accomplishments: Hailey received Graduate of Distinction Award from Apollo and a Military Scholarship from Apollo. She was on honor roll through high school. She completed high school with a Phlebotomy license, STNA completion, completed OSHA training, CPR and First Aid, and over 20+ college credit hours.
Extracurriculars: During high school Hailey was involved with softball, volleyball, and track. Along with that Hailey joined the Ohio Army National Guard and completes Basic Combat Training between her junior and senior summer.
Favorite quote: Just keep swimming. -Dory
Favorite memory: My favorite memory would have to be being involved with all of the athletics and meeting my best friend of LCC from Brazil.
Advice to future generations: I would say apply to as many scholarships as possible to save as much as possible during college.
Parents' names: Missy and Sean Tidd