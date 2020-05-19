School: Allen East High School
Future plans: Play volleyball for and attend Heidelberg University.
Accomplishments: Athletic awards: broke school records in volleyball for blocks and kills, 1st team and 1st in points for district 4 years Honors and academic scholarships
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, cheer, track, 15 hrs dance, volunteer work, Spanish club, Korean club, student council officer, class president
Favorite quote: despite knowing they won't be here for long they still choose to live their brightest lives Sunflowers- rupi kaur
Favorite memory: Playing my last game of Volleyball with my team and sharing that moment with them and my coach.
Advice to future generations: I was so busy planning my future I wasn't living in the moment. Enjoy every moment of every day and live life fully.
Parents' names: Miles and Christine Truex