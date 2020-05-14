School: Temple Christian School
Future plans: Plans to attend Kent State in the fall, has been accepted into the PreMed undergraduate program.
Accomplishments: Received Highest award for community outreach, scholar athlete honors OHSAA, as well as Art showcase thru high school career, and maintained honor roll status throughout school career.
Extracurriculars: Completed 4 years of basketball, 1 year of soccer, participated in Chior&Band. Also is active in his church as a Jr Deacon as well as a member of the social media/Audio visual department. Participates as a Junior Camp counselor during summer church camp.
Favorite quote: Dont put off for tomorrow, what can be done today. Tomorrow is not promised, live each day as if its your last.
Favorite memory: Anything with family. Especially with the recent loss of his grandfather.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy 1 day at a time, dont waste your chances on nothing, do everything to make it all count!
Parents' names: Samuel and Hope White