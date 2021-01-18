100-year-old Putnam County annex building in talks of demolition

Putnam County has a few projects up its sleeve for 2021, with one including a building that has been around for a century.
The county's biggest project this year will be the annex building located at 336 E. Main Street in Ottawa. What once was an old armory building, now houses the prosecutor's office, IT department, and Veteran's Services. The building is around 100 years old and requires constant maintenance according to County Commissioners. They say upkeep is becoming too expensive and they are weighing options of what will happen to the structure.
"So, we're looking at the possibility of building a new building to replace it and maybe sell the armory," says Vincent Schroeder, Putnam County Commissioner. "But for us to keep it going the way it is, it's a little bit too much maintenance and we need a different design to be efficient for the county."
Putnam County is also working on placing solar farms near Miller City. The Commissioners say paperwork is being filled out, and that it looks promising for the county.