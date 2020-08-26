A Lima teenage was killed in a hit skip accident Tuesday night. The Lima post of the State Patrol reports 18-year-old Chance Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle. The post reports that the incident happened just after 11pm. Law enforcement was called to Dixie Highway just north of S.R. 81 to a male and female arguing. A witness at the scene says that Edwards walked into the roadway during the argument and a southbound vehicle hit her and left the scene. Anyone with information about that vehicle is asked to call the state patrol at 419-228-7072
Media Release from Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post /8/26/2020 Bath Township: On August 25, 2020, at approximately 11:04 P.M., deputies with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a male and female arguing on Dixie Highway just north of State Route 81. Upon their arrival, Chance L. Edwards, age 18, of Lima was found lying in the roadway. Deputies reported the crash to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 11:14 P.M. A witness on scene stated that they were arguing and Ms. Edwards walked into the roadway and was struck by a south bound vehicle. The vehicle that struck Ms. Edwards left the scene. Ms. Edwards was pronounced dead on scene by Allen County Coroner’s Investigator Aaron Cunningham.
Assisting troopers on scene were the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Bath Township EMS and the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation as troopers follow up with potential leads of the vehicle involved. Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle possibly involved is asked to contact the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.