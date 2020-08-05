2020 census deadline cut short by one month

The U.S. Census Bureau announced earlier this week that data collection for the 2020 census will be cut a whole month short this year.
You now have until September 30th to fill out the census. This decision was made so the Census Bureau could meet the end-of-year deadlines for redrawing Congressional Districts.
While their goal is to document 80%, Lima has seen only 58% completion so far, with 68% completion in Allen County overall.
The Mayor of Lima, David Berger, says the late start for door-to-door census takers has significantly impacted the numbers, and that this could affect the future of Lima.
He explains, “That has a dramatic impact on the way in which business calculates the kinds of investments it’ll make in communities. It has an impact on the federal funds that are made available. It literally affects all aspects of how companies and public entities do business over the next decade.”
To fill out the 2020 census, you can call 1-844-330-2020 or visit my2020census.gov.