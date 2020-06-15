2020 St. Gerard Parish Festival Cancelled

This year's St. Gerard Parish festival that was originally rescheduled for July 31st through August 2nd has been cancelled due to the concerns over the pandemic. But not everything about the festival is cancelled.
The Parish will instead be holding a one-day St. Gerard Drive-Thru Wingfest from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on August 1st. Not only will their famous wings be served, but other festival foods as well, such as fresh-cut fries, fried rice, egg rolls, cotton candy, drinks, and baked goods. The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Parish and they wanted to modify it to give people a chance to try the wings.
Michael Mays, the St. Gerard Parish Festival Chair said, “The most well-known thing for our festival is our wings, so we still wanted to have a chance for people to get those wings. I know people stop me all the time around Lima saying, ‘When can I get those wings?’ or they were really disappointed that we had to reschedule the festival because they were really looking forward to those wings in the beginning of June. We still wanted to give everyone that opportunity, and to make some money as this is our largest fundraiser for the church.”
There will be raffle tickets for sale during the wing fest. The $10,000 grand prize drawing will be the next day.