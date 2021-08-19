8-year-old raises $600 for local first responders in one day

One neighborhood in Lima saw a big police presence on Thursday, but not for a reason you would think.
Three kids on Loch Loman Way set up a lemonade stand outside of their grandparents home, hoping to sell out of their lemonade and cookies. The money they earn won't be put in their piggy banks or saved for a rainy day, but they plan on donating it to local law enforcement and first responders.
Several area police departments showed up to thank the kids for their support, and people from all over the neighborhood came for a cup of lemonade and to donate toward the cause.
The grandmother of the kids running the stand, Pam Vickers, says it’s important to teach them about supporting your community, and the police say they’re happy to see interest from younger kids in reaching out to first responders.
Vickers says, “It’s nice to do a lemonade stand and make some money, but it’s very important that you do something that you are actually supporting the community for. I think that’s the biggest lesson for them, and I think they’re excited to do it.”
Michael Haines, the chief of police American Township Police Department says, “I’m really happy to see kids, especially younger kids, taking interest in supporting local first responders. I think it’s great for the community and overall just a good thing.”
8-year-old Raegan Allison who was running the stand says she hasn’t made up her mind on exactly where she’s donating the money to, but it will definitely be in the hands of first responders in our area.