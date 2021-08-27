A man currently in prison gets charged with a 2017 Findlay homicide

A man currently in prison has been charged with 2017 Findlay homicide.
29-year-old, Dominique Blakely was indicted by a Hancock County Grand Jury on complicity to aggravated murder. Blakely was charged with being a part of the shooting death of Brian McGuistion of Findlay, who was found in his apartment with a gunshot wound to his head. Other people could be also charged with homicide. Blakely is currently serving a prison sentence in Marion Correctional Institute for a drug and weapon charge out of Wood County. If convicted, he could serve a life sentence in prison on the charge.