A mother utilizes billboard to show the dangers of fentanyl after losing her son to an overdose

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an epidemic. According to the U.S. government, fentanyl was the lead killer of adults ages 18 to 45 in 2020, more deadly than cancer, suicide, and motor vehicle accidents.

A mother utilizes billboard to show the dangers of fentanyl after losing her son to an overdose

One local mother wants everyone to know a deadly overdose can happen to anyone, at any time. Stephanie Kindle has put up this billboard you will see heading east on State Route 309 near the roundabout at Thayer Road. Kindle lost her son, 21-year-old Austin Lamb of Alger in late March of 2022 due to a fentanyl overdose. Lamb was only two days away from leaving to become a U.S. Marine.

A mother utilizes billboard to show the dangers of fentanyl after losing her son to an overdose

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.