A mother utilizes billboard to show the dangers of fentanyl after losing her son to an overdose

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an epidemic. According to the U.S. government, fentanyl was the lead killer of adults ages 18 to 45 in 2020, more deadly than cancer, suicide, and motor vehicle accidents.
One local mother wants everyone to know a deadly overdose can happen to anyone, at any time. Stephanie Kindle has put up this billboard you will see heading east on State Route 309 near the roundabout at Thayer Road. Kindle lost her son, 21-year-old Austin Lamb of Alger in late March of 2022 due to a fentanyl overdose. Lamb was only two days away from leaving to become a U.S. Marine.
"I'm trying to get awareness out about the fentanyl epidemic. Our kids are taking too many chances. I'm seeing so many teenagers and young adults just going through social media anymore, everybody just is, it's getting a little out of control and I think, as a parent, and having to go through it now, if I would have known and been able to educate him better, that this might not have happened," said Stephanie Kindle. "He wanted to go out, hang out with people and he was with a couple people he trusted, we trusted, and they gave him something and it took his life."
Kindle says law enforcement has its hand full fighting the drug epidemic but appreciates their efforts. She hopes her efforts will save others from going through what she and Austin's family and friends have had to endure.
