A new study using saliva sees promise in helping detect concussions in children

Press Release from Nationwide Children's Hospital: (COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Predicting clinical recovery of children with concussion is challenging. While concussion symptoms typically resolve within one to three weeks, up to one-third of children develop persistent post-concussive symptoms (PPCS), including headache, nausea, dizziness, blurred vision and sensitivity to light and/or sound. Compared with children without PPCS, children with PPCS are at increased risk of experiencing disruption to their daily routines and functioning, such as missed school days, depressed mood and loss of social activities, leading to lower quality of life.

In a study published in Frontiers in Public Health, researchers with the Center for Injury Research and Policy, Division of Sports Medicine, and the Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine at Nationwide Children’s Hospital have demonstrated a method by which increased risk of PPCS in children with concussion can be identified. This could allow families and their care teams to better assess recovery time of children with concussion.

