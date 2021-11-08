Media Release from Van Wert sheriff's Office: Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced deputies are investigating a 2 vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday November 7th. Sheriff Riggenbach stated that his Office received a 911 call at 6:44pm advising of a crash at Convoy Road and Richey Road.
A 2000 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by Sherry L. Ramsey of Van Wert, Ohio, and a 2009 Chrysler Aspen, driven by Matthew J. Oechsle, of Van Wert, Ohio, were involved in the crash.
Based on evidence at the scene, the crash appeared to have happened when the vehicle being driven south bound on Richey Rd. by Sherry L. Ramsey failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the driver side of the vehicle being driven east bound on Richey Rd. by Matthew J. Oechsle. The Chrysler Aspen came to rest on the North side of Convoy Rd., East of Richey Rd. The Chevy Trailblazer driven by Sherry L. Ramsey, left the scene of the crash. Deputies located Ms. Ramsey and the Chevy Trailblazer in the Village of Scott, Ohio. The Chevy Trailblazer sustained minor front end damage. The Chrysler Aspen sustained disabling damage to the vehicle. Both vehicles were towed by the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the Chrysler Aspen, Matthew Oechsle, was treated and released at the scene for suspected minor injuries. A passenger in the Chrysler Aspen, Mackenzie R. Ray of Van Wert, sustained suspected serious injuries, was transported to Lutheran Hospital by helicopter. Sherry L. Ramsey suffered no apparent injuries.
Sheriff Riggenbach advised that Sherry L. Ramsey was taken into custody by deputies for a Probation Violation charge. She is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility until a hearing is scheduled in Common Pleas Court.
Sheriff Riggenbach said the crash remains under investigation and additional charges could be filed. Drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.
Assisting at the scene were Convoy Fire and EMS, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Lutheran Air and Hague Towing,