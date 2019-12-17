ABATE gets gifts ready for distribution day

Volunteers gathered at WOCAP this afternoon(12/17/19) as they prepared for the ABATE Christmas gift distribution this week.
Volunteers grabbed bags upon bags of wrapped Christmas gifts off of vans. They then carried them inside of the WOCAP building where they were dropped off. All of these gifts were purchased a couple of weeks ago at Walmart. The money raised to buy these gifts was from the ABATE Toy Run back in September. This year the organizer says they well exceeded their goal.
“When we first started we had 60 kids, and then this year we went to a 120 so we doubled it and we keep on growing bigger and bigger every year,” said Dana Frost, the ABATE Region 3 director.
Families will be picking up the bag of gifts on Thursday.