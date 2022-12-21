Officer Alec Cooper

A new police chief has been named for the village of Ada.

According to current chief Michael Harnishfeger, Ada village council moved to hire Alec Cooper as chief on Tuesday. He comes to Ada from the city of Delphos where he's been a police sergeant for the past 5 years. Prior to that, Cooper served as a dispatcher and then an officer in the Ada Police Department for more than 7 years. He will start on January 9th, and be advised by Chief Harnishfeger until his retirement in June.

