Press Release from the Ada Police Department:On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Ada Village Council officially moved to hire Alec Cooper as Ada’s new Chief of Police with a start date of January 9, 2023. Alec will be sworn-in at Ada Village Council on January 10, 2023 at 6:30pm.
Alec comes to the Village of Ada from the City of Delphos where he has served for the past 5 years as a sergeant. During Alec’s time with Delphos, he managed their LEADS, Firearms Instruction, Policy Review and Implementation as well as a number of other administrative duties. Prior to his time with Delphos, Alec was with the Ada Police Department for approximately 7 ½ years serving as a dispatcher, full-time and part-time officer. Alec was Ada’s Officer of the Year in 2014 and has been named the MADD Officer of the Year, 9 of the last 10 years in a row either with the Ada or Delphos Police Departments.
Alec will be attending New Chief of Police Training and Police Executive Leadership College in early 2023, along with some day courses as he begins his training for the position.
Alec is positioned well for Ada’s next police chief, and we welcome him to our department once again.
