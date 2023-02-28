Allen County Children Services Speak About Services for Transitioning to Adulthood to the League of Women Voters

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The League of Women Voters hosted an informational meeting with Allen County Children Services Tuesday evening.
Tuesday Night's topic, "Aging out of Children from Children's Service," shed light on what happens with children involved in children's services following their 18th birthday when they become a legal adult. Sarah Newland with Allen County Children Services provided a detailed history of Children Services in Allen County and provided guests with information on adulthood preparation services and the Bridges Program, which is a voluntary program in Ohio for those aged 18 to 20 wanting to receive services following their transition to adulthood. With many kids in Children's Services, awareness on this issue is imperative.
"We're interested in learning about how what they learn in Children's Services and what they experience helps them to be successful in their future endeavors," says Holly Norton, President, League of Women Voters of the Lima Area.
Following Tuesday night's informational meeting was a question-and-answer forum for audience members to continue learning about the services available. If you are interested in services provided by the Allen County Children Services agency, you can visit their website at https://www.allencsb.com.