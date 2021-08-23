Allen County Fair holds Youth Day

The Allen County Fair held their Youth Day on Monday, with the Allen County Jr. Leaders holding an event for kids.
The Jr. Leader and D.A.R.E co-sponsored Youth Day activities Monday afternoon for kids 12 years and younger. During the event, kids were able to win prizes by playing games like fishing, digging through a sawdust box, a pie-eating contest, and even an egg race. They also had a raffle for door prizes and gave away 6 bikes for boys and girls. The event was put on for the kids but also teaches the leaders how to grow and learn from the event.
Vivian Elrod, Secretary of the Allen County Jr. Leaders said, “We put it on so that the kids can have fun and just enjoy themselves at the fair.”
She continues saying, “I’ve learned how to speak in front of open crowds and just be able to step up when there isn’t other people.”
This is the 6th year that this event has been put on at the fair.