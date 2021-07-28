Allen County health officials urging non-vaccinated people to pull up their sleeve or pull out their mask

Allen County Public Health is reporting there are cases of the Delta variant locally and that we have the resources to stop it and the pandemic.
“Pull up your sleeve or pull out your mask” is what the Allen County Health Commissioner is saying to the general public in preventing the spread of the virus. There is still more than 60-percent of the population in Allen County that has not gotten vaccinated. In June there were 82 confirmed cases of COVID, and we are rounding out July at 108 cases to date. The Delta variant has been confirmed in a sampling of the COVID tests. Health officials still say the best defense against the virus, and to protect others, is the vaccine.
Allen County Health Commissioner Kathy Luhn explains, “We know there are children who are too young to be vaccinated and we know there are people who cannot get vaccinated. So, it’s up to the rest of us to create that vaccine protection bubble around those people so that’s what we are asking people to consider right now. How can you protect those around you who cannot get vaccinated?”
Luhn strongly suggests wearing a mask when out in public if you are not vaccinated. She also says they are in line with the Ohio Department of Health and is recommending that students and staff wear masks when heading back to the classroom as the added protection was beneficial last year keeping classes in person and students healthy.