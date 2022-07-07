Allen County Public Health reports outbreak of Syphilis identified in June of this year

An outbreak of syphilis has been reported in Allen County.
Allen County Public Health has reported a total of 18 syphilis cases during the month of June 2022. This is already more than half the cases in total reported last year, which was reported at 28 cases.
A major cause for concern comes with pregnant mothers. Those who are pregnant and contract syphilis could potential pass it to their newborn child. In June of 2022, two cases were of pregnant women.
"We have seen an increase in that across the state as well and in our area," said Tami Gough, Prevention and Health Services Director. "Last year we had four pregnant women that tested positive for Syphilis. They were able to be treated, and the babies did not get congenital syphilis... but we have already had two pregnant women so far this year in 2022. So we really want to make sure that we are stopping the spread of syphilis so that we do not have more pregnant women infected and therefore have a risk of congenital syphilis case"
Common signs of syphilis include sores around the infected area, as well as rashes and sores in the mouth, private areas, or on your hands or feet. If you showcase any signs, contact your doctor immediately.
