Allen County seeing COVID case numbers similar to Thanksgiving last year

It wasn’t good news from the Allen County Public Health Department as we head into a weekend of family gatherings.
Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer reporting that the county is seeing COVID-19 case numbers similar to those of Thanksgiving last year. Statistics are showing that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are being hospitalized due to the virus with vaccinated individuals have less severe symptoms.
Health Commissioner Brandon Fischer says, “We have 70 to 80 new cases per day coming into Allen County. 27% of people who are getting tested for COVID are testing positive. So, we are seeing a very high rate of spread. Our hospitalizations are way up as well. In the past 2and a half weeks we went from just under 60 to over 100 people in the hospitals locally. So. our hospital numbers are very similar to back in December of last year.”
Health officials stress that if you don’t feel well, don’t go to your family gathering. If you do go, wear a mask and wash your hands often. Statistics show that there has been a surge in cases after holidays and large events.