Allen County Sheriff's Office and RTA release statements on mask mandate

The Allen County Sheriff's Office has informed everyone that since the mandate is a health order, they will not enforce it. They have advised people not to call 9-1-1 if you want to report a potential violation of the order, but if you do have a concern, contact the Allen County Department of Health.

Many businesses have changed their policy to require customers to wear masks. The Allen County Regional Transit Authority also giving riders a heads up that with the governor's latest order, riders will be required to wear masks on buses, vans, and in the transfer station.

 

