Activate Allen County decides it's time to bring back a program to help people quit tobacco and smoking.
Activate Allen County has partnered with Mercy Health-St. Rita's and ONU's Health Wise Mobile Clinic to promote Activate Change-Quit. The program offers free services to help people who want to try and quite smoking or tobacco products. Provided is group or individual counseling and nicotine patches. You can make an appointment with Mercy Health (419-996-5633 ext. 2) or you can visit the mobile clinic which will be at he West Ohio Food Bank from 9 to 11 every Tuesday morning through August. Or you can schedule a time at the clinic at eventbrite.com and search "popular in Lima."
"We had seen that over 60 percent of our current tobacco users, adult tobacco users, were trying to quit," Kayla Monfort said, co-director of Activate Allen County. "They were actively, at least one or two times attempting to quit tobacco use. And we're seeing that we don't really have the services to offer folks for cessation here in the community. so, we decided that we needed to solve that problem."
Those wanting more information or help getting directed to services you can contact Activate Allen County on their website or call 419-222-9378.