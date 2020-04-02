Farmers are used to facing uncertain spring weather, but right now, they are also facing challenging ways of getting their necessary equipment to start their planting season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, farmer Craig Shaw says almost everything related to business is being done over the phone, and he has seen three times as many phone calls come his way as a result. When picking up materials for spring planting, some stores will set the materials outside and do not want to handle cash. In addition to that, Shaw is trying to sell grain during a down market due to the coronavirus. But through perseverance and prayer, the Shaw family is confident they can get through this together.
"If it ends by summer, I'm not sure we can turn the switch that quick unless, Monday on a certain such and such a date, and you know, we're back in business," said Craig Shaw, Area farmer. "I don't think that's going to happen."
"We just hope it doesn't go on too much longer. The previous years, you always prayed, you know, it's got to stop raining, but last year was a good, it didn't stop raining for a long time, and you think the same thing with the coronavirus," said Marilyn Shaw, Craig's wife, helps with the family farm.
When moving forward to spring planting, the Shaw family plans to have everything ready ahead of time, since last season was very unfavorable.