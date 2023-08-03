LIMA, OH (WLIO) - ArtSpace/Lima is welcoming Al Jardine back to the city with a recreation of a 1991 exhibit.
"Good Vibrations" is all about the former exhibit "Don Jardine's Magic Formula," which the music legend visited Lima with his family to come see in 1991. The photos, model trains, and video shown on a projector show the significance of Jardine's father Don's photography to the art form itself and the company Lima Locomotive Works.
Few people remembered the exhibit focusing on Don Jardine's work until an author doing research on the early lives of the Beach Boys reached out to ArtSpace.
"I spoke with Sally and she was new in the position and a good number of years had passed, twenty some odd years had passed, and she said 'Well let me go upstairs and check the archives, I don't know about this event.' So it was sort of a new discovery for her, which I thought was really cool. So, she's looking for photos, and over time she found different photos of the event and newspaper clippings," said Jim Murphy, the author of "Becoming The Beach Boys 1961-1964."
The "Good Vibrations" exhibit will be on display at ArtSpace through August 30th.