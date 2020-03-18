ArtSpace/Lima is offering families an opportunity to stay creative during the coronavirus spring break for schools.
They are offering “Art Bags to Go”. Wednesday’s project was a card that they create with a variety of mediums. It comes with a stamp on the envelope so children can write an encouraging message to send to someone during this stressful time. The concept of the Grab and Go is to keep people involved in the arts while at home.
Executive Director Sally Windle says, “ArtSpace, we don’t have the capabilities of gathering anymore because of the mandates, so we wanted people to still be engaged and still be doing something creative, so we came along with this idea that they can still come in, still be a part of ArtSpace, we can still encourage artists which we like to do. But this way then they can still be active and participating.”
Windle says the next grab and go project will be about graphic novels and comic books. You can pick up a project next Wednesday, March 25th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at ArtSpace in Lima Town Square.