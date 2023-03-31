ArtSpace/Lima hosts opening reception for Annual Spring Show

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - ArtSpace/Lima showcased work from both professionals and new exhibiting artists in their 71st Annual Spring Show.
Woodwork, oil painting, ceramic, and other mediums were on display at the opening reception for the show Friday evening. Over $2,000 in cash prizes were awarded to the winners of the show, and competition was tough this year with a lot of talent from around the area.
Mike Huffman's entries focused on creating lively musical scenes, and he took home second place in the show for his oil painting titled "Red Trio," which depicts a classical music performance.
"I've done a lot with jazz and blues so I thought I would switch to classical. Art always stirs up some sort of emotional reaction, and in this particular, I would like people to hear it as much as see it," Huffman said of his work.
The top pieces submitted to the show will be on display at ArtSpace/Lima through May 19th.