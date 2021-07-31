To-go art bags will help spark creativity in the local area.
ArtSpace/Lima and the Lima Building on Construction Trades combined efforts to present the second annual Lego to-go art bag. Each bag contains Lego pieces, paint, four sheets of paper to print on, and sample/instruction sheets.
The goal of the project is to have residents create sculptures/buildings both two-dimensional and three-dimensional. The Lego's included in the bag, as well as any pieces they might have at home, can be dipped in paint, where they can form patterns and shapes to create figures and tessellations.
The 3-D project will be used for the Lego sculpture contest in August at ArtSpace.
The to-go bags were handed out to residents on Saturday at 12:00 PM in Cherry Alley, which is located behind Artspace/Lima.