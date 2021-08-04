August is Breastfeeding Awareness Month and activities set for August 5th

It is a topic that many don’t like to talk about, and August is set aside to become more educated about the benefits of breastfeeding.
Breastfeeding is just a natural part of life as a mother tends to her infant. The benefits of breastfeeding affect both the infant and the mother in different ways. Not only in their physical health but also their mental health. The longer the mother can breastfeed the better and the taboo that is sometimes associated with that needs to change.
Allen County Public Health’s Women, Infants and Child Program Breast Feeding Coordinator Lori Nester explains, “That comes into play when a mom is going back to work and needing to talk to her employer about breastfeeding and needing to pump. So, we encourage businesses to support their employee and be very upfront about what is available and how to make that work.”
On August 5th, there will be a breastfeeding awareness month celebration at WIC’s offices at 2138 Allentown Road from 1 to 3:30 p.m. You will be able to explore services that are available to help keep your family healthy.