Bath Football team "lifts" $10,095 for All Ability Playgrounds

Athletes on one local football team raise an impressive amount of money for playgrounds that will soon benefit children with developmental disabilities.
Sunday was World Down Syndrome Day, and the Bath High School football team wanted to contribute to the awareness. They decided to hold a "Lift-a-Thon" to raise funds for the All Ability Playgrounds that the Allen County Board of Development Disabilities and the Arc of Allen County are building. Each player set a weight goal and asked the community for donations toward each pound lifted. The team collected a total of $10,095.50.
“Our kids went over and above our expectation, we set a goal of $5,000 and doubled that to $10,000," says Ryan Reindel, Bath Head Football Coach. "So, I’m really proud of our kids and excited for all the work that they did.”
Lucas Prichard, Junior and Left Tackle/Defensive End on the Bath Football Team explains, "Not often do you get to give back to the community and raise money but also it makes us better. We lift weight, we get to experience the same type of opportunity and build more camaraderie in the neighborhood.”
The Chairperson of the playground fundraising efforts and President of the Marimor Legacy Foundation, Esther Baldridge, says this donation puts them even closer to their goal by leaving only $40,000 left to be raised.
“We’ve raised enough money now for the playground at the Board of Developmental Disabilities," says Baldridge. "And the final phase of the project is new restrooms out at the camp, and we’re very very very close to being done.”
Baldridge says all construction could be completed this summer, finishing the $1.5 million project that has spanned over two years.