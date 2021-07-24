A bike ride hopes to aid struggling veterans in the local area.
Rolling Thunder Ohio Chapter 10 organized a 22 Awareness Ride in front of Lima Harley Davidson on Saturday. The "22" in the event title represents the number of suicides a day committed by veterans.
The ride was planned in order to send a message - that help is available to veterans who need it, whether it be their neighbors, family, or local organizations in their area.
"This ride is symbolic about the help that the veterans can get," said Jeff Leydig, President of the Rolling Thunder Ohio Chapter 10. "Not only through the system, but through private entities like the 22 project that is nation wide. They can help these veterans if they are having problems, or if their family sees that the veterans are having problems, they can contact the 22 project and get that veteran some help."
The ride started in Lima and ended at the Wapakoneta VFW. The Allen County Sheriff's Office escorted riders to their final destination.
Rolling Thunder Ohio Chapter 10 will be planning future events to continue to promote their message, according to organizers. Event details can be found on their Facebook page.