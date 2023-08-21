Bikers across Midwest take part in Legacy Run to raise scholarship money for children of fallen and disabled veterans

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - You may have heard the rumble of 300 American Legion riders in our area, as they ride out on their motorcycles to help the children of veterans go to college.
The "Legacy Run" has been going on for nearly 30 years, but for the last 21 years, they have turned it into a fundraiser for scholarships for children of veterans killed while on active duty before 9/11, and children of veterans who were severely disabled in action after September 11th. So far, they have raised more than $17 million and handed out 1,100 scholarships. The Ottawa Post 63 was glad to help out on the ride and donate to the cause.
"I like to do anything for veterans and for the kids of veterans and stuff," says Vikki Maag, organizer for Ottawa Post 63. "So, it's such a great thing. It gives you the chills and man this is great for what we are doing for these guys."
"This is day two for them and they are already almost at $500,000 raised on this trip," adds Jason Rue, department commander for Ohio. "It's just awesome that people like that would go out and spend a week of their time going out donating their time riding for such a great cause."
2022's "Legacy Ride" set a record by raising 1.3 million dollars, and the Legion riders are hoping to beat that this year when the ride comes to an end in Charlotte, North Carolina.