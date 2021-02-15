Due to inclement weather, Blanchard Valley Health System will be closing or limiting hours for specific locations.
If a Level 3 snow emergency is announced in the counties where BVHS services are present, then the following services will be cancelled including outpatient services (outpatient laboratory, outpatient radiology, endoscopy, outpatient rehabilitation and cardiology) and all elective surgeries. These offices will contact patients to reschedule.
All offices under the Blanchard Valley Medical Practices’ division will transition to telehealth appointments for appropriate patients. The staff members of those offices will be contacting patients who are eligible for this option. While the physical offices may be closed, telehealth appointments will still be available.
To view a full list of office closures and limited hours, please visit our website at bvhealthsystem.org.