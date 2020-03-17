Business expert shares tips for working at home

As the coronavirus continues to spread, companies are allowing employees to work from home. This may sound like fun, but many could find themselves becoming unproductive.
Although working from home can help keep you safe from the virus, it can also be distracting. Those distractions include interacting with family, streaming platforms and being on your cellphone. Business experts say working from home can be difficult for older employees because of the lack of socialization.
Despite the many challenges, the ONU Dicke College Business Administration dean says you can get a lot done while working from home if you just stick to your usual work schedule.
“If you come in in the morning and you check your email first thing and then you go through your voicemails and you work on a list of different projects, you should do that,” said John Navin, ONU Dicke College Business Administration. “Exactly the same routine at home because that gets you into the work frame of mind.”
As you maintain your work routine, experts suggest you stay connected with colleagues to create a consistent work space.