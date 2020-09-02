Carcass show goes on without spectators to wrap up the Allen County Fair

All that's left to cap off the 2020 Allen County Fair is the Kewpee Carcass Show. And this year's show, like many things, looked a lot different.
Typically 800 people would make their way to Keystone Meats to watch the judging of the carcasses from the fair. This year, only the Ohio State University Meat Judging Team and a few other individuals were present for the judging. The judges focused on the quality and quantity of meat from cattle, swine, sheep, and goats. Rabbits and chickens were judged ahead of the show. And oftentimes those animals that do well in the show arena don't always win during the carcass show.
"Grand Champions, they look really nice because you're trying to show off that animal," Kelly Coble said, Allen County 4-H educator. "So, it's going to have all that hair, it's going to be trimmed up and it also has a lot to do with how that exhibitor is setting that animal up and how they're showing it. And here, you are actually just judging what you'd be eating. So they're looking at that meat quality, and so a lot of times, yes, our champions don't necessarily win the carcass show."
Unfortunately, the carcass show sponsor, Kewpee, wasn't able to provide their rare hot dogs this year. Video of the judging will be posted on Youtube and the Allen County Fair Facebook page.