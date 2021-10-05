City of Lima's National Night Out

The Lima Police were out getting to know the community during the National Night Out Event.
The Lima Police Department along with LACNIP were able to hold the National Night Out with some great weather Tuesday evening. The event offered live music and brought together local businesses and organizations to let the community know what services they offer. Kids were able to take advantage of a bouncy house and were able to view the inside of a firetruck, and got to meet first responders. But one of the most important parts of the event is for first responders to get to better understand the community and gain trust.
Chief Kevin Martin, Lima Police Chief said, “Letting the community have a chance to interact with us, us interacting with the community, because we’re all part of the same community, and it’s important we get to know each other. The community has the right to know that they can trust their police department, and we as the police department we need to make sure that we’re getting to know the people that we serve.”
The event was scheduled to take place in August but was pushed back.