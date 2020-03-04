Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference held at ONU

Regional farmers and crop consultants came together at Ohio Northern's campus for a conference.
Wednesday was day two for the Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference. Topics like crop management, water quality, no-til' systems, and cover crops were covered over the event, with speakers from universities and different associations.
Organizers say being able to talk with farmers about these different areas is a big deal, especially as issues like the H2Ohio plan are being discussed around the state.
"Out role, as we see it, is that we're an educator," Randall Reeder, the organizer for the event. "If you’re getting money to plant cover crops, then you need to be coming to this conference or other extension conferences or the Ohio No-Till counsel events, and learning how to do that better."
Overall around 60 speakers were featured at the two day conference.