Construction update on the Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater

Lima Kiwanis getting to hear about the progress of another Lima Service Club's project Tuesday afternoon.
The Lima Rotary Club has nearly raised the 2.5-million dollars for the project they started to bring more people to downtown Lima. The Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater should be under construction by the fall. The project grew as more interest was generated in ways the new gathering space could be used and has been a springboard for other projects in that area.
Tracie Sanchez from Lima Rotary goes on to add, “Our hope is that this entire area, along with the amphitheater, all the projects in this area really become an entertainment district area that you see in the bigger cities. All of these projects are happening as we speak and all opening up about the same time which will be about next spring.”
The Rotary will have a memorandum of understanding with the Veterans Civic Center to essentially be the booking agent for the Park and the City of Lima will own the property and maintain the park.