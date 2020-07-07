COVID-19 and contact tracing

With increased testing in the state, more and more people are finding that they have COVID-19, and that may mean that more people will need to self-quarantine due to being in close contact.
Getting in touch with people that are in close contact of a person with COVID-19 is one of the tasks that Allen County Public Health has taken on in this pandemic. A close contact would be someone that was within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer, and would have to quarantine for 14 days.
But what if you've been around someone who has been identified as a close contact? The CDC says those people would not have to quarantine, but should keep a close eye for COVID-19 symptoms.
Those with Allen County Public Health stress that taking personal precautions is more important than ever: "The social distancing and wearing the masks, doing all those things to protect yourself - so if indeed you do come in contact with someone who had a less likely chance of getting the infection," said Deb Roberts, director of nursing for ACPH. "This is really something that we need to take seriously and we need to take steps to protect ourselves and protect others in our communities."
If you have any questions about contact tracing, you can call Allen County Public Health.