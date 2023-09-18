COVID-19 tests are available to the public at the Lima Public Library

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Public Library has restocked its COVID-19 tests, which are now available to the public.
During the pandemic, the library agreed to participate in a statewide initiative to provide free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits. While there hasn't been much demand for the test over the past few months, as of September, the number of cases has increased globally by 38%, according to the World Health Organization. To help the community combat this, the Lima Public Library has received many take-home tests for anyone who wants them.
"We've been working with the health department. Since we're a community place, they've been using us as a way to distribute them. We are glad to help out the community, and we've given out thousands over the past year, and we continue to do so. Some people might think that cases of COVID have gone down. They kind of ebb and flow, but with flu season and sick season coming, we definitely want to be a place for the community to come and get some," said Liz Winhover, head of public relations.
The tests are free of charge and can be found just beyond the check-out desk at the front of the library. The Lima Public Library is located at 650 W Market St, Lima, OH 45801.