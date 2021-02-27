COVID-19 Vaccine clinic offers Hancock County school staff a chance to receive the vaccine

Findlay City Schools along with Hancock County Educational Service and Meijer held a vaccination clinic Saturday morning.
The vaccine clinic was held at Findlay High School. Hancock County school staff were able to schedule an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A total of 1,300 school staff members in Findlay and Hancock County had appointments to receive the vaccine.
"It's just another one of those signs that we are headed in the right direction hopefully," said Troy Roth, Superintendent for Findlay City Schools. "COVID cases are going down, and specifically Findlay City School Cases are going down. This is just one step to get us back to a sense of normalcy."