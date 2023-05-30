Crews battle two-alarm fire at the corner of W. Fifth and McClain in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several emergency agencies responded to a two-alarm house fire this afternoon in Lima.

Crews battle two-alarm fire at the corner of W. Fifth and McClain in Lima

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Lima Fire and Heavy Rescue responded to a report of a house fire at the corner of West Fifth Street and McClain Road. Upon arrival, a second alarm was declared with additional assistance being called from Shawnee and Perry Townships, as the house and surrounding area was engulfed in heavy smoke with the fire spreading to nearby objects in the yard as well as a few trees.

Crews battle two-alarm fire at the corner of W. Fifth and McClain in Lima

At this time, any injuries are unknown but scanner traffic did indicate family members were all accounted for. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.