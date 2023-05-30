Crews battle two-alarm fire at the corner of W. Fifth and McClain in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Several emergency agencies responded to a two-alarm house fire this afternoon in Lima.
Around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Lima Fire and Heavy Rescue responded to a report of a house fire at the corner of West Fifth Street and McClain Road. Upon arrival, a second alarm was declared with additional assistance being called from Shawnee and Perry Townships, as the house and surrounding area was engulfed in heavy smoke with the fire spreading to nearby objects in the yard as well as a few trees.
At this time, any injuries are unknown but scanner traffic did indicate family members were all accounted for. The Red Cross has been called in to assist the family. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.