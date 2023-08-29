Crews respond to a rollover crash at the intersection of Reservoir and McClure

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Lafayette-Jackson Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle rollover crash east of Lima Tuesday afternoon.
Around 3:30 p.m., a white pickup truck and a red SUV collided at the intersection of Reservoir Road and McClure Road. The force of the crash resulted both vehicles landing in residential yard with the white pickup truck rolling onto its top. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage with the crash taking out a stop sign. At this time, the cause of the crash and any injuries both remain unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.