Cridersville Fireman's Jamboree July 9th & 10th, come out and support the department

They have sworn to serve and protect the residents and property of a small Auglaize County village and once a year the village gets a chance to give back to them.
The Cridersville Volunteer Fire Department is preparing for their 56th “Fireman’s Jamboree”. It’s the village's biggest festival and a fundraiser for the department. As a non-profit, the department relies on the dollars raised to purchase additional equipment and supplies not covered by grants and levy dollars.
Cridersville Fire Chief Rick Miller explains, “We really county on this event every year. We didn’t have the event last year because of other reasons. But we are definitely looking forward to this year having a large crowd, have everyone come out and support us, and hope to see everybody here.”
The Fireman’s Jamboree kicks off with a Car Show Friday at 6 p.m. There will be live entertainment, food, a parade and much more. The grand prize drawing will wrap up the festivities Saturday evening at 11 p.m. You can find a full schedule of events on their Facebook page.