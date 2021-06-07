Delphos City Council sends budget to the county

Delphos City Council met Monday evening to vote on the upcoming 2022 budget.
Council members voted to approve sending the 2022 budget to the county on its third reading. The ordinance is needed by July of every year, which details what the city’s estimated resources for the upcoming year are. For the upcoming year, the city will submit a budget that is comparable to this year's, and ones in recent years.
James Mehaffie, City of Delphos Safety Service Director said, “This is more of a statutory requirement to make sure that the county can make sure that we are not planning on spending $50 million when they are going to say, ‘You know what, you are only going to bring in so much.’”
Mayor Doug Mullenhour said he expects the Fifth Street reconstruction project to be complete by October.