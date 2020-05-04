Delphos man dies in a single vehicle crash Sunday night

A Delphos man was killed in a crash Sunday night north of Ridge Road in Allen County.
The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Peter Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say just after 10:30 p.m., he was driving north on Kiggins Road when he ran the stop sign at Ridge Road. His SUV slamming into a power pole and overturning. The intersection had to be closed due to downed power lines. The highway patrol believes alcohol played a role in the crash which remains under investigation.
Marion Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred at approximately 10:36 P.M. on Sunday, May 3, 2020, on Kiggins Road north of Ridge Road, in Allen County.
A 2000 GMC Jimmy, operated by Peter Vasquez, age 57, of Delphos, was northbound on Kiggins Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Ridge Road. Mr. Vazquez’s vehicle traveled off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.
Mr. Vasquez was pronounced dead on scene by Allen County Coroner Dr. John Meyer. The crash resulted in a closure of Kiggins Road at Ridge Road due to downed power lines. The roadway has since been reopened.
The Lima Post was assisted on scene by Delphos Fire Department and EMS personnel, and Kenny’s Auto Wrecking.
Alcohol use is believed to be a factor in the crash. Seatbelt use is unknown. The crash remains under investigation.